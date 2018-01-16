The Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan's Cause of Death Involved 'Medical Reasons'

(Photo: Reuters/Ferran Paredes/File Photo) Irish singer Dolores O'Riordan performs at the Ariston Theatre during San Remo's 54th Song Festival in northern Italy, March 6, 2004.

The music by the Cranberries has seen a renewed spark of interest following the death of Dolores O'Riordan.

According to NME, Amazon users started buying the band's album including the final one with O'Riordan titled "Something Else," which saw 913,350 percent boost in sales.

The Irish singer, who led the band to become the biggest and most popular international acts of the 90s with hits like "Linger" and "Zombie," has passed away suddenly at the age of 46.

Her passing was announced Monday, Jan. 15, by her publicist. The statement is as follows:

The lead singer with the Irish band the Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time. Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.

Her current bandmates Noel Hogan, Fergal Lawler and Mike Hogan took to social media to pay tribute to O'Riordan with a joint statement:

We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today.

The cause of death remains unknown, but the official website of the Cranberries cites "medical reasons associated with a back problem." Many celebrities and fellow artists have reacted to O'Riordan's sudden passing as they reminisce how her music impacted their own lives.

The band Duran Duran are "crushed" to learn of the news, while singer Hozier took to Twitter to relive the "unforgettable" first time she heard her voice:

It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family.

Other artists like Ingrid Michaelson, Kodaline, Liz Phair and Josh Groban have expressed their sadness about O'Riordan's death.

I listened to The Cranberries up in my bedroom full blast angry at my parents and the world scream singing into my pillow. I’m so saddened to hear about Dolores O'Riordan’s passing. — Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) January 15, 2018

Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan! @The_Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends — Kodaline (@Kodaline) January 15, 2018

Devastated for fans and her family- Dolores O’Riorden had such an exquisite voice, so distinctive and defining of an era. She would have continued to be a rare musical treasure late into a long life #gonetoosoon https://t.co/2QH2cPgRf6 — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) January 15, 2018

Nooooo!! Have always adored her songs and voice https://t.co/asBAt1RJl1 — josh groban (@joshgroban) January 15, 2018

I’m really shocked that #DoloresORiordan has passed so suddenly

- I was talking to her a couple weeks before Christmas she seemed happy and well - we even spoke about maybe writing some songs together - unbelievable god bless her pic.twitter.com/Pk2QyAaaBw — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 15, 2018