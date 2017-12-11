'The Crew 2' Release Date News: Racing Sim Delayed By At Least A Month

Ubisoft A promotional image for "The Crew 2"

Bad news for anyone looking to get their hands on "The Crew 2" this 2018 as Ubisoft announced that the release date for the upcoming racing sim has been moved to an unspecified date. The game joins "Far Cry 5" as well as another unnamed game in the list of the developer's 2018 titles to be delayed.

Ubisoft revealed that instead of the original March 16, 2018, sequel to 2014's "The Crew" will be released in the first half of their 2018-2019 fiscal year. This pegs the game's launch somewhere between April 2018 and September 2018. According to the publisher, the delays are due to them "investing more time in the development" of these games.

"This decision is in line with our strategic vision of developing even more engaging and higher quality experiences for gamers," said Ubisoft's worldwide studios executive director Christine Burgess-Quémard. "Taking more time with 'Assassin's Creed Origins' enabled our talented development team to fully express their creative vision."

"As expected, this had a very positive impact on the game's quality and largely participated to its commercial success," she continued. "Taking a similar approach, we have decided to invest additional development time in three upcoming games."

"The Crew 2" features an "open-world USA" that has been completely reshaped with motorsport in mind. In addition to driving cars, the sequel also allows players to traverse the country using boats and planes.

The game currently has four main motorsport categories namely street racing, off-road, pro, and freestyle. Each category has its own set of options as well as a wide selection of vehicle types.

The beta for "The Crew 2" is currently ongoing where interested gamers can try it out before it's released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Simply the game's official website and register for a chance to experience the game's vast open world and a massive selection of vehicles.