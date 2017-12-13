'The Crow' Reboot Sets Filming Location; Original Director Slams Jason Momoa Film

"The Crow" reboot sets its filming location when the cameras begin rolling in 2018. One person from the original production, however, isn't happy with the upcoming Jason Momoa-starrer.

REUTERS/Andrea Comas Jason Momoa is eager to begin working on the set of "The Crow" reboot.

The "Aquaman" actor will fly to Budapest, Hungary in February next year when work starts on "The Crow" reboot. Budapest is a popular film location used in recent action films like "Atomic Blonde" and "Blade Runner 2049."

The studio also rounded up the production crew that will help "The Crow" reboot director Corin Hardy put the movie together. Martijn van Broekhuizen will join as the reboot's cinematographer while Alex Cameron is the production designer.

Meanwhile, the director of the original movie that ran in theaters in 1994 expressed his disappointment over "The Crow" reboot. Alex Proyas said that the new film will never match up to the legacy that Brandon Lee brought.

"I believe it is a special case where Hollywood should just let it remain a testament to a man's immense talent and ultimate sacrifice - and not have others re-write that story or add to it," Proyas wrote on Facebook. "The notion of 'rebooting' this story, and the original character - a character Brandon gave life to at too high a cost - seems wrong to me."

Lee died as a result of an accident while filming "The Crow." A make-shift prop gun gravely wounded the actor and martial arts expert, who was Bruce Lee's son. Proyas, with the support of Lee's family and loved-ones, completed the film using computer graphics. "The Crow" earned box office success and a cult following. After the 1994 movie, the franchise released several straight-to-video follow-up films from 1996 to 2005.

Momoa hasn't addressed Proyas' sentiments about the new film. He doesn't hide his enthusiasm in doing the movie, though, and recently shared that he's been waiting for a long time to work on "The Crow" reboot. The new film has no set release date yet.