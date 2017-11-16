'The Crow Reborn' Cast News: Jason Momoa Confirms Being Part of Upcoming Reboot Movie

REUTERS/Steve Marcus Jason Momoa, CinemaCon Male Rising Star of 2011, poses during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, in Las Vegas, Nevada March 31, 2011.

Actor Jason Momoa has recently confirmed he is part of the cast of the upcoming reboot of the movie "The Crow."

Before the announcement was made, Momoa had already been rumored to be starring in the movie, which is currently dubbed "The Crow Reborn." However, the making of the film went through several delays, with the last one announced last year.

With Momoa taking on the role of Aquaman in the DC film franchise, fans had almost forgotten that he had been picked to revive The Crow character. There were also previous rumors that said it was possible the actor would no longer be part of the movie after the title was sold to a different studio.

However, all those speculations were put to rest when Momoa made the official announcement himself. On his Instagram account, the actor shared a piece of artwork that clearly pointed to the recreation of "The Crow," as well as a photo of himself with director Corin Hardy. He captioned the Instagram post: "I've been waiting for sooooo long."

The images not only confirmed Momoa's inclusion in the movie, it also hinted that the project was now on a roll after experiencing several hiccups in the past years.

The making of "The Crow Reborn" is still in its early stages so details are still very scarce. But on a good note, it can be recalled that "The Crow" creator James O'Barr confirmed in October that the movie would enter pre-production by February 2018.

O'Barr's "The Crow" comics was first released as a movie adaptation in 1994 with the late Brandon Lee playing the role of Eric Draven, aka The Crow. The film became Lee's final work after he died in 1993, even before it premiered.

The 1994 movie release of "The Crow" was met with mostly positive reviews for its cinematography as well as its storyline. It earned over $50 million in the box office -- a very sizeable amount at the time and more than twice its budget.

Apart from his role as Aquaman, Momoa is also famously known as Khal Drogo in the phenomenal HBO hit "Game of Thrones."