'The Crown' Actress Claire Foy Announces Separation From Husband

After a relatively short-lived marriage, "The Crown" actress Claire Foy and her husband Stephen Campbell-Moore have announced that they have decided to separate while also revealing that they have been distant for some time now. Further reports reveal that the announcement comes a few weeks after it was revealed that Campbell-Moore was battling a brain tumor diagnosis.

"We can confirm that we have separated and have been for some time. We do, however, continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another. We ask for our privacy during this time," Foy and Campbell-Moore said in a statement as reported by E! Online.

Foy and Campbell-Moore discovered each other on the set of "Season of the Witch." Three years later, the pair got married and began a family with a now 2-year-old child. Further reports reveal that the announcement came just a few weeks after Campbell-Moore revealed that Foy was away on the set of "The Crown" season 2, he was stuck trying to deal with a diagnosis that revealed that he had a benign brain tumor. In an effort to keep his family from worrying, Campbell-Moore attempted to deal with it himself, to the point that their daughter had no idea about what was happening.

Although the brain tumor was revealed by the end of 2016, it seems that it was not enough to resuscitate the marriage. Sources close to the matter reveal that the news was shocking even to them but considering the personality of the couple, it seems that they are determined to keep being civil towards each other.

There is no news yet on what will happen to their 2-year-old daughter, but more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates on the fate of the marriage and family life of "The Crown" actress.