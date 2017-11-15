'The Crown' Season 2 Air Date, Plot News: Princess Margaret's Rebound Romance in Focus

"The Crown" unveiled Princess Margaret's (Vanessa Kirby) heartbreak in the first season and losing the man she loved became one of the show's richer storylines. The mood shifts in season 2 as Princess Margaret finds new love in a new man. But is he just her rebound romance?

The second season of "The Crown" introduces Antony Armstrong-Jones (Matthew Goode), a photographer whom Princess Margaret meets after her romance with Captain Peter Townsend (Ben Miles) fizzled. According to royal watchers, Princes Margaret and Jones had an undeniable sexual chemistry from the beginning.

They were also alike in many ways and they couldn't resist the attraction. Teasers to "The Crown" season 2 actually shows Kirby as Princess Margaret while she's dancing in her underwear and posing nude for her new man, whom she eventually marries.

"She gets even naughtier even though she gets married. The naughtiness just continues," star Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth) revealed.

In real life, the princess' relationship with Jones was a well-kept secret. She surprised the public when she announced her engagement to the commoner in the 1960s. Jones became the Earl of Snowdon by virtue of his marriage to Princess Margaret.

The Queen actually liked Jones despite a few warnings from royal courtiers, who believed Jones was Princess Margaret's rebound guy. Many thought she rushed into marrying him to cover up for her heartache over Townsend. Jones, on the other hand, became devoted to Princess Margaret's family.

Cracks in their marriage, however, began seeping through after their second child's birth as Princess Margaret and the Earl both needed to be the center of the relationship. Both were used to having things their own way that royal watchers believed this was why their union failed. They divorced in the late '70s.

"The Crown" season 2 begins its run on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 8 at 3:00 a.m. EST with 10 episodes. Season 1 is currently streaming on the platform as well.