'The Crown' Season 2 and More Original Productions Set to Come to Netflix in December

"The Crown" season 2 will debut this December on Netflix.

A lot of Netflix's original series will be airing this December, including the second installment of "The Crown."

Netflix will be adding a new list of TV show and movies for their subscribers to binge-watch over the holidays, which includes a lot of their original productions. One of these shows is season 2 of "The Crown," following Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II going through the struggles of patching up the damaged British monarchy.

According to Matt Smith, who plays Prince Philip, season 2 of "The Crown" — airing on Dec. 8 — will be hard to watch because it portrays the struggles that the royal family is having.

"We've got the '60s, we've got Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby) on a motorbike, some troubles in their marriage — which they're trying to get through — we've got a young Prince Philip and we learn about his story in his youth, which is compelling," Smith told in an interview with PEOPLE.

Another Netflix original coming on Dec. 15 is Part 4 of "The Ranch," featuring Ashton Kutcher's Colt as he helps his family keep their ranch running for business.

Season 4 of "Peaky Blinders" will also debut this Dec. 21 on Netflix, following the dynamics of Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby and Sam Neill's Chester Campbell as a gang leader and a commissioned detective, respectively.

Meanwhile, on Dec. 25, season 2 of "Cable Girls" will premiere, following the friendship of the four women at the National Telephone Company after committing a dark deed. Lidia (Blanca Suarez) will have troubles in romance, while Sara (Ana Polvorosa) will go through an identity crisis.

The streaming network will also release several other shows such as "Dark," "Erased," "Dope," "The Toys That Made Us," and "Rosario Tijeras," The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. Other films not produced by Netflix will also be included in the refresher of shows to watch, such as "V for Vendetta" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"