'The Crown' Season 2 News: Prince Philip Is a Free Spirit That Cannot Be Contained in New Trailer

Facebook/TheCrownNetflix Promotional image for 'The Crown'

Netflix released a new trailer for "The Crown" season 2 last week, and it focused on Prince Philip.

The trailer features Philip's childhood and highlights his free spiritedness. It is clear that he is not satisfied with the life of a royal and is happier when he is out exploring the world. This takes a toll on his marriage to Elizabeth.

While speaking to The Guardian, Matt Smith revealed the things he admired about his character.

"Rightly, as a society, we've celebrated Elizabeth as a wonderful example of a powerful, stylish, brilliant woman," he said. "But in many ways, what an example of a roguish, brilliant man. Why aren't we as men allowed to celebrate that, fictionally or not? And I just found a lot to celebrate in Philip."

Season 2 is also set to shed some light on Philip's many rumored affairs, which will also have an effect on his marriage. Their marital troubles were previously previewed by creator Peter Morgan. Aside from her marriage, Elizabeth also has to worry about politics. Being the ruler of an entire country can really weigh on a person.

The upcoming season will be the final outing for Smith, Claire Foy, and Vanessa Kirby as their characters. Foy will be replaced by Olivia Colman, who will be playing an older Elizabeth, for seasons 3 and 4. Replacements for Smith and Kirby, who plays Margaret, have yet to be announced.

"I think it's really interesting to see how people are going to reinterpret it, and I think it keeps it fresh," Smith told TV Guide about changing up the actors as their characters age.

While Smith was not too emotional about saying goodbye to his role, Kirby was more attached to her character.

"I have loved playing Margaret so I'm sad that I don't get to play later stages in her life just because they were really fun," Kirby said.

"The Crown" season 2 will be released on Dec. 8.