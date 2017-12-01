Facebook/TheCrownNetflix Vanessa Kirby reveals season 2 will show Princess Margaret's dark side.

Vanessa Kirby reveals that viewers will see a lot of darkness from her character Margaret in season 2. Meanwhile, Matt Smith sheds light on Philip in "The Crown" by celebrating his character.

In season 2 of "The Crown," Princess Margaret will have difficulty moving on from a devastating heartbreak caused by the disintegration of her engagement with Group Captain Peter Townsend (Ben Miles), and the show will reveal the darkness that she feels, Kirby confirmed.

"We wanted to show how dark she gets, how difficult it is for her, and her sadness — you don't to see that expressed often, what she's like when she doesn't have to pretend. How brittle, aloof and cold she can be because she doesn't want to show that vulnerability underneath," the actress explained in an interview with News.com.au.

But even before they went into season 2, Kirby shares that she's often wondered how Princess Margaret would be if she was only by herself.

"I always imagined these really late, dark nights with herself," Kirby said, adding that the absence of her mom's affections and her drinking contributed to the gloom that the Princess was experiencing.

However, Princess Margaret won't be suffering for long. The Princess' husband-to-be — Antony Armstrong-Jones — will be introduced in season 2, portrayed by Matthew Goode.

Meanwhile, Smith shared with The Guardian that there's a lot to celebrate about Philip as a "roguish, brilliant man" just as much as the people praise the Queen.

One of the things that Smith praised Philip for is his love for sportsmanship and appreciation for male companionship because he likes the same things.

But when it comes to the rumors of Philip's infidelity, Smith chose not to comment. The actor said that to portray the role of Philip accurately, he decided on his own whether he did act on infidelity. However, he will let the viewers decide whether he did cheat or not in season 2.

Season 2 of "The Crown" premieres on Netflix this Dec. 8.