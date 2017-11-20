'The Crown' Season 2 Spoilers: Revelations on Prince Philip Take Focus; An Affair Revealed?

"The Crown" season 2 will unveil on Netflix this December. The highly-anticipated new season will bring more revelations and also put more focus on Prince Philip (Matt Smith).

Facebook/TheCrownNetflix Matt Smith is Prince Philip and Claire Foy is Queen Elizabeth in "The Crown" season 2.

The royal drama will open with Queen Elizabeth (Claire Foy) ruling the monarch for 10 years and it's a turbulent time for politics, especially since three Prime Ministers have come and gone during her reign. The Queen's married life is also under scrutiny over Prince Philip's alleged restlessness outside of their relationship.

"You married a wild spirit," a voice warns Queen Elizabeth in the latest "The Crown" trailer. "Trying to tame them is no use."

"The Crown" executive producer Philip Martin revealed the second season will show some aspects to Prince Philip that the public has never known. Stephen Daldry, another executive producer on the show, echoed Martin's statement and hinted about surprising revelations as well.

Rumors of Prince Philip's affairs and constant parties without the Queen were rife in their marriage's first decade. None of the talks, however, were proven true and apparently only one of the prince's biographers, Sarah Bradford, strongly believed he strayed.

"The rumors still haven't gone away," Foy's voice as Queen Elizabeth is heard in "The Crown" season 2 teaser. "I think we both agree it can't go on like this."

In real life, Prince Philip responded only once publicly about the allegations. He asked a reporter in 1992 how he can possibly be with other women when he constantly has guards around him who serve the Queen.

The release of "The Crown" season 2 comes at the right timing as the Queen and Prince Philip celebrate 70 years of marriage. Buckingham Palace also shares a new photograph of the royals for their anniversary. At least in real life, the public knows how their love story ends.

All 10 episode of Netflix's "The Crown" season 2 will be on the streaming platform on Friday, Dec. 8, beginning 3:00 a.m. EST. Season 1 remains accessible to subscribers.