'The Crown' Season 3 Cast News: Vanessa Kirby Passes Margaret Role to Helena Bonham Carter

Has "The Crown" found its new Princess Margaret for season 3? Vanessa Kirby, who played the character for the first two seasons, might have given the secret away as she honored Helena Bonham Carter in a social media post.

REUTERS/Toby Melville Helena Bonham Carter is slated to play Queen Elizabeth's sister, Princess Margaret, in "The Crown" season 3.

Kirby posted a photo of her and Bonham Carter together. In the caption, she simply wrote that she was "honoured" to be with the award-winning actress and tagged "The Crown" account on Instagram.

Both actresses appeared to be in a meet and greet, which meant that they might have been exchanging notes in portraying Princess Margaret for the Netflix series. Incidentally, the streaming platform hasn't officially confirmed the new cast of "The Crown" season 3, apart from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth.

"The Crown" season 3 needed an older main cast as its story's progression moves to the late 1960s and mid-1970s. The original actors knew beforehand that they would be playing the role for two seasons only as casting changes will take place every two years.

Rumors that Bonham Carter will play Queen Elizabeth's sister, Princess Margaret, surfaced in early January. E! News reported that the actress was in discussion with Netflix to take over the role for Kirby.

Bonham Carter surprised students at the University College London (UCL) recently as they spotted her on the campus. They believed she was there to begin filming her scenes on "The Crown" season 3.

Meanwhile, it bears noting that playing a royal on screen isn't new to Bonham Carter. She was the Queen Mother in the 2010 film "The King's Speech," for which she won a Screen Actors Guild Awards and a BAFTA.

The actress' grandmother was a good friend of Winston Churchill as well. The famous prime minister, featured in "The Crown" season 1, served Queen Elizabeth in her early years as the Queen of England.

A premiere date for "The Crown" season 3 has not yet been announced.