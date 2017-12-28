'The Crown' Season 3 Cast Updates: Who Will Play Prince Charles and Camilla?

Facebook/TheCrownNetflix Promo photo for "The Crown"

Fans of the series are looking forward to seeing the chaotic love triangle of Prince Charles, Princess Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles in the upcoming season of "The Crown."

It has been teased that the new instalment of the Netflix's historical drama would be set in the 1970s. Prince Charles, by his time, was serving in the Royal Navy. He met Camilla in 1971 in Windsor during a polo match. The two struck up a friendship when she mentioned about the affair her ancestor Alice Keppel had with King Edward VII. In 1973, though, Camilla accepted the proposal of another man, Andrew Parker Bowles. While there is no confirmation yet about this storyline, there are speculations that it will be one of the highlights in season 3.

Meanwhile, series creator Peter Morgan offered a sure answer when asked about the Diana storyline. According to him, they have yet to figure out anything surrounding her history. If the Princess of Wales would be introduced, Morgan said that it would most likely be in the fourth season. Prince Charles met Diana in 1977 when she was 16. That time, he was dating her older sister Lady Sarah. Rumors claim that Diana will appear in a cameo when Prince Charles saw her when he returned home for a pheasant shoot.

Netflix has yet to announce details on the new faces who would give life to the main characters. Claire Foy (who played Queen Elizabeth II), Matt Smith (who played Prince Philip) and Vanessa Kirby (who played Princess Margaret) have all been confirmed to have exited the series. In season 3, Elizabeth II will be played by Olivia Colman. There is still no news on who will portray Prince Philip and Princess Margaret. In a recent interview, Kirby said she has to idea who would take over her role.

"I haven't heard anything," Kirby revealed. "They're in discussions with a few people. I don't know if they have decided on one yet. I'm just so excited about whoever gets to do it because they've definitely got the coolest stuff coming up. Bring on the drama! I would have loved to have done it. I absolutely love to do all the blazing rows and getting drunk and just all of it. But I suppose I was lucky enough to have two seasons, so I could be more grateful, really."