'The Crown' Season 3 News: Helena Bonham Carter Lands Role as Princess Margaret

(Photo: Facebook/TheCrownNetflix) Promo photo for "The Crown."

Another famous face will join "The Crown" season 3.

Helena Bonham Carter is on board the third installment of Netflix's historical drama, reports confirmed. The "Fight Club" star will replace Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret. Seasons 3 and 4 have not been officially ordered by the streaming giant, but early production is already in place.

Evening Standard notes the two-time Oscar nominee was initially slated to play Elizabeth (currently portrayed by Claire Foy) in the drama. Bosses later realized she would be better suited to play Margaret, while Olivia Colman will play the female lead. Bonham Carter will next be seen in the all-female reboot titled "Ocean's 8," which also stars Mindy Kaling, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna.

As previously revealed by series creator Peter Morgan, he plans on replacing key cast members in later seasons of the show to better portray each character as they age.

"You can't ask someone to act middle-aged," he said. "Someone has to bring their own fatigue to it. The feelings we all have as 50-year-olds are different than the feelings we all have as 30-year-olds."

Foy and Kirby are not the only ones leaving the main cast. Matt Smith, who plays Prince Philip, is also set to be replaced by an older actor for the story's next chapter. The actor who will play Elizabeth's spouse, however, has not been announced,

"The Crown" has been garnering a lot of attention even before it debuted in Netflix. The series is said to be the most ambitious and expensive series the company ever made, and it is currently intended to run for six seasons.

For its first run, both the cast and crew won multiple awards, including recognitions from the Emmys, the Critics' Choice and the Screen Actors' Guild.

"The Crown" season 3 is expected to premiere late 2018 on Netflix. A definitive release date is yet to be announced.