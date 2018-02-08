'The Crown' Season 3 News: Olivia Colman Reveals July Start Date

Facebook/TheCrownNetflix Promotional image for 'The Crown'

Olivia Colman has revealed her filming start date for the third season of "The Crown."

While speaking to Radio Times, Colman explained that she does not know anything about the upcoming third season of the Netflix historical drama series, and that includes who will be acting alongside her.

"I don't start until July, so I know nothing about it yet apart from they said I could do it so I'm holding them to that," she said.

Colman is set to replace Claire Foy in the role of Queen Elizabeth II. Foy portrayed the role in the first two seasons of the series before passing the baton to Colman. Paul Bettany was previously reported to be in talks to take over the role of Prince Phillip from Matt Smith, but negotiations ultimately fell through due to scheduling conflicts.

As for Princess Margaret, the Queen's sister was portrayed by Vanessa Kirby in the first two seasons, with Helena Bonham Carter reportedly replacing her for seasons 3 and 4. Netflix has yet to officially confirm the casting news, though Colman is looking forward to working with Carter should the reports be true.

"I've heard that," she said, "I am so excited about that!"

Season 3 of "The Crown" is said to take place in the 1970s, with much of the focus on Prime Minister Howard Wilson's term from 1974 to 1976. Prince Charles' second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will make her first appearance as Camilla Shand in the third season. Actors have yet to be cast for these roles.

As for Prince Charles' first wife, Princess Diana will reportedly be introduced in season 4. Rumor has it that a number of actresses are being considered for the role. According to Express.co.uk, the list apparently includes Sophie Turner, Rosamund Pike, Keira Knightley, Saoirse Ronan, Lily James, and even Cara Delevingne.

"The Crown" season 3 does not have a premiere date yet.