'The Crown' Season 3 News: Princess Diana, Camilla Parker Bowles to Be Introduced

(Photo: Facebook/TheCrownNetflix) Promo photo for "The Crown."

More new faces are heading to "The Crown" for its third season.

Princess Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles will be introduced in the royal drama's next season, producers confirmed. Diana will enter the story toward the end of season 3 and she will play a much bigger role in the next two installments.

Camilla, who met future husband prince Charles in 1970, will make her "The Crown" debut at the time when she was still Camilla Shand. Also slated to be introduced in the upcoming season is Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. So far, it's unclear who will play the three new characters.

Aside from the new faces, season 3 will explore Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon's failing marriage. It will also touch on their 1978 divorce — an interesting plot twist that former Margaret portrayer Vanessa Kirby wished she was able to play.

"I was so desperate to do further on ... because it's going to be so fun [to enact] when their marriage starts to break down," she told Vanity Fair. "You see the beginnings of that in Episode 10. I kept saying to [series creator Peter Morgan], 'Can't you put in an episode where Margaret and Tony have a big row, and she throws a plate at his head?' I'm so envious of the actress who gets to do it."

Season 2 left off with Elizabeth giving birth to her fourth child with Philip: Prince Edward. Since that season started shortly after the events of season 1, the same format will be applied to the third season.

The U.K.'s Sunday Times reports season 3 will center on "the Wilson era," which took place during the 1964–1970 and 1974–1976 terms of Prime Minister Howard Wilson. The fourth season will then move on to Thatcher's term and explore Princess Diana's marriage with Prince Charles.

"The Crown" season 3 is expected to premiere in late 2018 on Netflix.