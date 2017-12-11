Divorce will be one of the most important story arc in "The Crown" season 3. Princess Margaret's marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones will crumble, as history has shown, and it will bring a huge change in the monarchy.

Facebook/TheCrownNetflix Claire Foy marks her final appearance as Queen Elizabeth in "The Crown" season 2.

This isn't much of a spoiler since Princess Margaret's divorce from Lord Snowdon actually happened and it's well-documented in the media. Their story, however, will make for a compelling episode in "The Crown" in the new season.

"This season, you see how [the breakup] starts," Robert Lacey, the show's history consultant, told Town & Country Magazine. "[Viewer will see] what a strange character, a brilliant character Snowdon was."

Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon ended their marriage in 1978. Theirs became the first royal divorce since 1901.

The show's producers and Netflix, however, haven't announced who will replace Vanessa Kirby and Matthew Goode as Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon for the next installment. As earlier revealed, "The Crown" season 3 and 4 will feature new sets of actors to reflect the story's timeline, which means that all the main players have physically matured and aged.

"The Crown" season 3 will mostly take place in the '70s, which was also about the same time that Prince Charles explored dating. Producers confirmed that his future second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles (Camilla Shand), will mark her first appearance in the show this season though they have yet to pick out the young actress who will play her.

Meanwhile, "The Crown" season 2 just released all 10 episodes on Netflix last Friday, Dec. 8. The second season highlighted Princess Margaret's dating life, as well as the early stages of her marriage to her only husband. The new season also explored the rumors about Prince Philip's infidelity towards Queen Elizabeth.

"The Crown" season 2 ended with both the Queen and her sister giving birth to more kids. Prince Philip, on the other hand, pledged his love for his wife and loyalty to the Queen.