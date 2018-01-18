'The Crown' Star Matt Smith Eyed for Charles Manson Role in 'The Family'

It looks like Matt Smith landed his next project after "The Crown." The British star is reportedly in talks to play the role of the cult leader Charles Manson in the indie film "The Family."

REUTERS/CDCR Two film projects about Charles Manson and his cult are heading to production this year.

Smith, who also became famous for his role in "Doctor Who," will begin work on the set of "The Family" in March in Los Angeles once a deal with Roxwell Films finalizes. He'll join Hannah Murray ("Detroit") and Marianne Rendon ("Imposters"), who will play cult members Leslie van Houten and Susan Atkins respectively. A third actress, who will play Patricia Krenwinkel, has not yet been cast.

"American Psycho" scribe Guinevere Turner wrote the screenplay for "The Family" based on two book sources. The first is a 1971 novel from Ed Sanders titled "The Family," while the other material is a 2001 non-fiction story titled "The Long Prison Journey of Leslie van Houten: Life Beyond the Cult" from Karlene Faith.

The film will look into Manson convinced three women to join his cult. Director Mary Harron will use flashbacks to pivotal scenes, as the story will open with the women already incarcerated for life imprisonment.

Manson built his quasi-commune in the late '60s in California and established himself as a religious and philosophical expert. His cult made headlines and rocked the world when its members murdered Hollywood actress Sharon Tate and her friends upon the influence of Manson.

The cult leader passed away in prison, where he served nine life sentences, in November 2017 at the age of 83. America's fascination for his character and his group continue to thrive in pop culture references.

"The Family," which has no confirmed theater date for now, is not the only Manson film in the works. Writer and director Quentin Tarantino also has a similar project with Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role. Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt are also being eyed for this film, which has an August 2019 theater date.