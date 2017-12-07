'The Crown' Star Matt Smith Says Prince Philip Replacement is 'Incredibly Handsome'

Matt Smith is exiting "The Crown" after season 2 and an older actor will replace him in his role as Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip. The actor did not reveal who will take his place but he admitted in an interview that he has clear idea.

Facebook/TheCrownNetflix Matt Smith and Claire Foy play Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in "The Crown" season 2.

Speaking with Seth Meyers on his late night show, Smith said that he's not quite sure if he's meant to know who will play Prince Philip next. He, however, has a strong feeling about a particular actor.

Meyers hinted that Smith once played a young version of Ralph Fiennes in another movie and their similarities are quite uncanny. Is he the new Price Philip? Smith did not confirm anything except to say that that if he's right about his hunch on the next Prince Philip for "The Crown," then he's quite flattered about the choice.

"He's incredibly handsome," Smith said. "I have morphed into someone far better looking than I," the actor joked.

Netflix and producers of "The Crown" already named Claire Foy's replacement as Queen Elizabeth last October. Olivia Colman will take on the role for season 3 and 4 and then an older actress will take her place again for season 5 and 6. It will be the same arrangement for the role of Prince Philip.

Meanwhile, Smith said that he has yet to meet the prince in person. He would love the chance, though, because he thinks the royal married to the Queen for the last 70 years is quite the "cool cat."

"That's what I love about him: he's done what he wants, when he wants, how he wants, with whom he wants," the actor stated. "He hasn't asked permission – and his wife's the Queen."

The former "Doctor Who" star heard talks that the royal family watched "The Crown" season 1. A friend, however, told him Prince Philip had a feisty response when asked if he watches the Netflix series.

Incidentally, "The Crown" season 2 will delve on rumors of Prince Philip's infidelity. The new season debuts on Netflix with 10 episodes Friday, Dec. 8, at 3:00 a.m. EST.