'The Crown' Stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith Comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Engagement

Reuters/Eddie Keogh "The Crown" cast members talk about Meghan Markle's engagement to Prince Harry.

"The Crown" stars Matt Smith and Claire Foy share their opinion about the recent engagement of Meghan Markle to Prince Harry.

At the season 2 screening of "The Crown" in New York last Monday, the series stars talked about the recent engagement of "Suits" star Markle with Prince Harry.

Smith, who portrays Prince Philip on the Netflix series, did not hold back in expressing his concern over the Hollywood actress, Vanity Fair confirmed.

"I feel sorry for her. It's such a transition in her life, and it's such a huge thing to take on. Life as she knows it is gone," said Smith, who knows a thing or two about adjusting their whole life for love because of the character he plays in "The Crown."

However, Smith did praise Markle's engagement afterward.

"She's marrying the prince of Britain — how exciting for her," Smith added.

It was already confirmed that Markle will leave "Suits" after season 7 and that she will give up acting to commit to the duties that come with marrying the prince.

Meanwhile, Claire Foy — who plays Queen Elizabeth on the show — had a more optimistic opinion about Markle entering the royal family of Britain.

"You realize the fact that Elizabeth forbade her sister from marrying a divorced man; it goes to show how time has changed and how they've had to evolve," said the actress, referring to the fact that Markle is a divorcee, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Foy went on to emphasize that if Prince Harry and Markle met decades ago, their love would have been forbidden. The actress added that she believes this is one of the reasons why the monarchy will continue to live on.

"Because it's willing to change and listen to the people and realize that some elements of the institution are outdated and unnecessary," Foy explained.

Markle and the Prince are set to marry in spring of 2018.