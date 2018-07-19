'The Dark Knight' Returns to Theaters to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

"The Dark Knight" is coming back for a limited run, as one of the most critically acclaimed superhero films ever comes back to celebrate its 10th year anniversary. The second part of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy will be showing for one week in four theaters on Friday, Aug. 24, and will be screened in IMAX 70mm.

The movie has been a commercial and critical success in all aspects when it first came out in 2008. As the first superhero movie to gross more than $1 billion box office sales, "The Dark Knight" has provided the template against which superhero movies have since been measured by, as Forbes pointed out.

Facebook/darkknighttrilogy "The Dark Knight" will screen for one week in IMAX 70mm in select locations to celebrate its 10th year anniversary.

The movie is currently considered the 35th highest grossing movie, in all categories, of all time, as well.

Chief among its many highlights is the brilliant performance by Heath Ledger as the Joker, a tremendous portrayal that has earned the actor a posthumous Oscar award for Best Supporting Actor, and a turn at the character that has set the bar since.

Aside from the acting and direction, "The Dark Knight" was also a breakthrough in technical filmmaking, being the first mainstream movie shot using IMAX cameras and the first feature-length release, at more than two and a half hours long, to have used IMAX Digital Media Remastering technology.

That means this year's screening of "The Dark Knight" can be shown in full IMAX 70mm quality as the movie returns in four venues by next month.

The movie will be shown for one week starting Aug. 24 in the AMC Universal Citywalk IMAX in Universal City California, AMC Lincoln Square IMAX in New York City, AMC Metreon IMAX in San Francisco and Ontario Place Cinesphere IMAX in Toronto, as listed out by Entertainment Weekly.

Each venue will screen the 10th-anniversary re-release in IMAX and will be limited to one daily screening for now.