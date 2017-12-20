'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel: Emily Gets Own Story In 'When Life Gives You Lululemons'

Author Lauren Weisberger writes a follow-up to "The Devil Wears Prada," the 2003 best-selling novel that became a movie. "When Life Gives You Lululemons" puts Miranda Priestly's first assistant, Emily Charlton, in focus.

Facebook/TheDevilWearsPradaMovie "The Devil Wears Prada" author Lauren Weisberger has a new book focusing on the character Emily.

An excerpt from "When Life Gives You Lululemons" appears on Entertainment Weekly. It provides a glimpse of how the former editorial assistant handles her latest job as an image consultant.

Charlton hobnobs with the rich and famous as she works on making them look good for publicity. She, however, finds herself in the Connecticut suburbs, where a high-profile client, former A-list model Karolina Hartwell, badly needs her service.

Hartwell, now a senator's wife, has a DUI record. Charlton works on her reputation alongside Miriam, a lawyer formerly from a prestigious firm who has semi-retired for motherhood.

Working at Runway with Priestly might have prepared Charlton for handling challenging and demanding bosses. She, however, wasn't ready enough for someone like Hartwell.

Charlton is also useless in social media, where there's much to do for her client's image. She has to learn to navigate this new platform alongside her lawyer-friend and her influential client. Together, the three women find themselves evading social landmines, while still managing to keep a semblance of sanity in their lives.

Weisberger shares the cover photo of "When Life Gives You Lululemons" on her Instagram.

Emily Blunt played Charlton in the movie version, which hit theaters in 2006. It also starred Meryl Streep as her boss and Anne Hathaway as Andrea Sachs, the stories lead character.

"The Devil Wears Prada" showed Charlton as a top-notch, ambitious and snappy assistant who got bypassed by the new girl. Nevertheless, her character, as played by Blunt, appealed to the moviegoers despite her constant conflicts with Sachs.

It's still too early to tell if "When Life Gives You Lululemons" also gets a movie treatment. The book won't be in store shelves until June 2018.