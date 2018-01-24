Saiki Kusuo no Ψ-nan Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese supernatural anime series, “Saiki Kusuo no Ψ-nan (The Disaster of Psi Kusuo Saiki),” also known as “The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.,” based on the gag manga series written and illustrated by Shuichi Asou.

A new set of five stories about the challenges of a winter season is coming on the second season of the Japanese comedy anime series "Saiki Kusuo no Ψ-nan," also known as "The Disastrous Life of Saiki K."

The synopses for the next five installments depict incidents in winter and a graduation ceremony to top it all off. The first story will be about the arrival of the coldest year at Kusuo Saiki's town during midwinter, and how one student decides to go to school to get warmed up. However, their classroom at PK Academy will be as cold as a refrigerator after their heater breaks. The students will do everything they can to withstand the cold, but it seems that fate may not be on their side when the freezing cold wind manages to break through their windows.

Saiki will also pay a visit to a classmate's house after said classmate missed school. He then gets a led through a house tour that he does not sign up for. This same classmate will then decide to visit Saiki's house in return, with some rather unfavorable results.

Moreover, the psychic guy who'd really rather spend time alone will be invited to play in the snow. But as much as he'd like to refuse, he sees a vision of a dangerous incident that's about to happen, thereby forcing him to take the invitation anyway.

Lastly, as spring rolls around, a graduation ceremony will be held for the senior students of PK Academy. Meanwhile Saiki and the rest of his class advance to the third year. Since Saiki has been going to the school for more than two years now, one would think he'd have at least made friend with some of the graduating seniors. However, given his usually aloof and avoidant personality, this does not seem to be the case.

"The Disastrous Life of Saiki K." season 2 on Tuesdays late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and TV Hokkaido. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.