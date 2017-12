Ubisoft Promo image for "The Division"

"The Division" has been getting steady support from developer Massive Entertainment well after its launch back in March 2016. Now with the game nearing its second anniversary, Managing Director David Polfeldt revealed that Massive and Ubisoft plan on wholeheartedly supporting the game as long as players remain invested in the game and even hinted a possible sequel.

"I definitely think there's lots of space for continuation which is beyond just keeping The Division online," Polfeldt said during an interview with IGN. "But I can't talk about that too much right now."

The game recently received its biggest free update with v 1.8 that added a 4v4 Team Deathmatch mode called Skirmish, and a PvE Horde mode called Resistance, and a new map called West Side Piers. However, significantly missing on the update were new story missions, something Polfeldt and the people at Massive Entertainment hope to address in a possible sequel.

"I think it's a wonderful, wonderful brand that has so many potential stories in it. There are a lot of things that we didn't do in The Division 1 that are interesting to look at for that brand," Polfeldt said. "I definitely think there's lots of space for continuation which is beyond just keeping The Division online. But I can't talk about that too much right now."

There's currently no official announcement regarding a sequel and there probably won't be one anytime soon. The developer is currently focused on "The Division" as well as its upcoming title based on James Cameron's "Avatar."

For now, players can rest assured Massive and Ubisoft plan to keep bringing in new updates in order to give them a fresh experience with the game. Polfeldt said supporting the game is a kind of relationship where adding a new update that makes gamers excited makes them feel pretty excited too.

"The Division" is currently available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.