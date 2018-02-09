'The Elder Scrolls 6' News: New Features, New Location, And New Job Positions

Bethesda Game Studios A screenshot of "Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim"

Bethesda has been naturally ambiguous when it came to any information regarding "The Elder Scrolls 6." Yet despite the constant confirmations and retractions from the studio, fans can rest assured that it will arrive.

It's been over half a decade since the studio released the massive success that is "The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim." It's no wonder fans are clamoring for any news about their next action role-playing game.

So what can be expected from the title? For starters, the location could be somewhere new. "Oblivion" and "Skyrim" both heavily featured locations where humans are the primary inhabitants so Bethesda could look to change it up a little in the next installment.

Given that it's still a long way till "The Elder Scrolls 6" release, there's still no telling what future technology will be available to developers two or three years from now. It wouldn't be surprising to see the game something that will become the norm down the road although, obviously, nobody has an idea what it is.

For now, it seems that Bethesda is working on the title, having put up a number of job offers. Ranging from Quest Designers to Concept Artists, it seems Bethesda certainly seems to be ramping up for a big project.

And speaking of projects, Pete Hines, the vice president of Bethesda Softworks, has reconfirmed that the studio still has two projects to release before they can potentially launchthe the sixth installment of "The Elder Scrolls" series.

While he didn't named the projects, most video game fans know these as "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" and "The Evil Within 2." Both games are due to be released within the year, so it should be safe to assume that "The Elder Scrolls 6" won't be arriving in store shelves anytime soon. Still, there's still a chance Bethesda will drop a teaser this year so keep those eyes peeled.