Bethesda The next 'Elder Scrolls' game is not expected to land anytime soon

Despite not being officially announced yet, "The Elder Scrolls 6" is still easily one of the most eagerly anticipated video games, so much so that fans have consistently been asking about it even though there is no clear indication that it is anywhere close to being ready.

Spotted recently by GamingBolt, Bethesda vice president for marketing and PR Pete Hines was asked again about the aforementioned game over on Twitter.

Hines has been receiving questions about the sought-after sequel every now and then for quite some time now, and his responses have been pretty similar.

Just like in the past, Hines again mentioned that the expected developers, the folks at Bethesda Game Studios, were still working on other titles first. To be more specific, he noted that the developers were working on two other games, which again, was something he has mentioned quite a few times in the past already.

When asked why there were new versions of "Skyrim" being released if the developers were busy on other projects, Hines clarified that those offerings were "largely done by other studios."

Once again, the things Hines said were nothing new.

The developers are doing what they can to manage expectations and to make it clear that "The Elder Scrolls 6" is not coming out for quite a while.

Hines even provided another reason for why the developers have decided not to come out with the next "Elder Scrolls" game just yet. He told GameSpot that the people at Bethesda Game Studios do not want to be known just for that franchise as well as the "Fallout" series.

Unfortunately for fans, it also seems like they will need to wait as well for those two other mystery titles, as developers have yet to talk about them at this point.

Some potentially intriguing titles could be released in the future courtesy of Bethesda Game Studios, including "The Elder Scrolls 6," but for now, fans will have to continue playing the waiting game.