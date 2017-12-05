'The Elder Scrolls 6' News: Sequel Still Nowhere To Be Seen, Fans Will Be Waiting A While for It

Bethesda Game Studios expected to come out with 'two other major projects' ahead of the next 'Elder Scrolls' title

Bethesda The next 'Elder Scrolls' game is not expected to be released anytime soon

Less than a month remains in 2017, and the year will likely come and go without the folks at Bethesda unveiling "The Elder Scrolls 6."

That should not really come as a surprise to anyone, however.

All throughout this year, the people from Bethesda have made it pretty clear that the sought-after sequel was not something they were fully focused on developing just yet.

Still, that has not prevented fans from calling for what they want, and that in turn has left Bethesda vice president for PR and marketing Pete Hines to clear things up repeatedly.

Hines again took to Twitter a few days ago to respond to a fan asking for the game. He mentioned that "beating that dead horse does nothing" and that the studios they were working with also "has nothing to do" with that particular game.

Hines also reiterated that it will be quite some time before the developers from Bethesda Game Studios turn their attention to "The Elder Scrolls 6," and that was due in part to them opting to focus first on "two other major projects first."

During an earlier interview with Gamespot, Hines offered another reason for why the people from Bethesda Game Studios were seeking to extend themselves beyond the "Elder Scrolls" and "Fallout" universes.

According to Hines, the developers want to show that they can do more than just "Elder Scrolls" and "Fallout" games, so presumably, those two other projects are new IPs that are going to be quite different.

Unfortunately, specific details about those two other projects remain unavailable as well.

At this point, it just seems like fans of the developers are going to have to exercise plenty of patience because these games appear to be far from ready. But hopefully, their wait for "The Elder Scrolls 6" and the other projects will prove to be worth it in the end.