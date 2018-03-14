'The Elder Scrolls 6' Rumors: Could Sequel End up Being a Next-Gen Title?

Bethesda It will be a while before a new 'Elder Scrolls' game is released

At this point, most fans are likely well aware that "The Elder Scrolls 6" is not coming anytime soon.

There is no currently known target release year for it, and it is unclear just how far along in the development process the sequel currently is.

A recently spotted job listing could be hinting at something interesting regarding the sought-after sequel, however.

Spotted recently by GamingBolt, a job ad that can currently be viewed on ZeniMax Media's website confirms that Bethesda Game Studios is looking for someone who can work as a quest designer in its new studio in Austin, Texas.

As a quest designer, the individual hired to take on the job will have to craft narrative structure, script gameplay and write dialogue. The person will also need to work closely with the lead designer.

There is one more responsibility that the individual hired will have to handle that is quite interesting.

According to the listing, the quest designer who will be brought on will "design and document stories and quests for future next generation products."

That part about "future next generation products" could be a hint that the project the individual will work on will be a game released for the next generation of consoles.

Since the job listing did not specify which game the quest designer will work on, the possible relation to "The Elder Scrolls 6" is merely theoretical at this point. That said, there is a chance that the next mainline "Elder Scrolls" game will end up being a next-gen game even if the developers have not confirmed that.

As noted earlier, the sequel is expected to be a ways away from being ready, with Bethesda vice president for PR and marketing Pete Hines having mentioned previously that the developers at Bethesda Game Studios have two other games they want to work on first.

It is possible that by the time the folks at Bethesda Game Studios are ready to focus on the sequel, next-generation consoles will be on the market as well. By that point, it would make plenty of sense for the developers to take advantage of the new forms of technology available to them.

"The Elders Scrolls 6" is not going to be launched anytime soon, and it is possible that even some of the consoles it will call home are not available currently as well.