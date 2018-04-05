The Elder Scrolls Online official website The 'Summerset' expansion will be released for PC/Mac on May 21 and for PS4 and Xbox One on June 5

Whenever a new DLC pack or expansion is released for "The Elder Scrolls Online," those add-ons typically bring more storylines to the game and further flesh out the lore of Tamriel.

The upcoming "Summerset" expansion will be no different, and it sounds like the storyline included here is one filled with intrigue and mystery.

MMORPG.com recently had an opportunity to talk to designer Rich Lambert about the new "Summerset" expansion. During that interview, Lambert shared some interesting details about the story that will be told.

According to Lambert, the reason Summerset Isle has been opened up is that Queen Ayrenn wanted the residents to have more financial opportunities and hopefully, that will lead to them becoming wealthier and more prosperous.

The developers have also described Queen Ayrenn as someone who is willing to break from tradition if doing so will be helpful to her people, which could explain why she made the decision to open Summerset's borders. Queen Ayrenn is also not someone who is unaware of how difficult it can be to survive in the world, as she was once a wandering warrior herself.

Unsurprisingly, not all residents of Summerset are happy with the Queen's decision and that has led to tensions rising and disagreements taking place. Lambert noted that players will be able to hear arguments for opening up Summerset and closing it off again from the NPCs present as they continue to explore.

The expansion's main storyline will also prominently involve the members of the Psijic Order.

What's so interesting about the involvement of the Psijic Order is that their members have typically remained distant from the residents of Tamriel's other provinces.

As Lambert pointed out, even when members of the Psijic Order have popped up in earlier "Elder Scrolls" games, they were still pretty closed off, but now, they are set to be featured in a big way.

Apparently, the members of the order have detected a threat so dangerous that they have chosen to disrupt their isolation and have sent a Psijic sage known as Valsirenn to Summerset to find out exactly what is going on.

"Elder Scrolls Online" players may also be glad to know that they will be given the opportunity to join the Psijic Order. If they are able to successfully join the order, they will gain access to a new skill line and a bunch of interesting abilities, including ones that will allow them to manipulate time.

Lastly, Lambert revealed that a tutorial will be offered for the expansion and this will help new players get started on the storyline right away if that is indeed what they want to do. Players who have already been roaming Tamriel for a while can just get into the expansion right away and start learning more about Summerset and the Psijic Order.

The "Summerset" expansion will be officially released for the PC and Mac versions of "The Elder Scrolls Online" on May 21. PS4 and Xbox One players will be able to start exploring the island on June 5.