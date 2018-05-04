'The Elder Scrolls Online' News: Devs Detail Different Abilities Included in Psijic Order Skill Line

Players will be able to make good use of the Psijic Order skill line no matter what their character's role is

One of the main features of "The Elder Scrolls Online's" upcoming "Summerset" expansion is the Psijic Order.

For so long, the Psijic Order has remained unknowable, and their members have consistently remained detached from the rest of Tamriel.

Even the order's home, the Isle of Artaeum, has been impossible to find.

That will all change when the "Summerset" expansion arrives later this year.

Once the expansion goes live, players will be given the opportunity to interact and even join the order.

Players will first have to complete some tasks before they can become a member of the Psijic Order. According to a recent post on the game's official website, the first step to becoming a member of the order is to complete "The Queen's Decree" quest that is included in the "Summerset" expansion.

After players have finished that quest, they should be granted access to the Isle of Artaeum, and once there, they can talk to Loremaster Celarus about joining the order.

The fun really begins when players have acquired the Psijic Order skill line.

According to the game's combat lead, Eric Wrobel, the Psijic Order skill line has been crafted in a way that it should be appealing to all kinds of players.

Judging by the abilities included, that sure seems to be the case.

The Time Stop ability begins by first slowing enemies down before stopping them completely once the spell has been cast in full.

Imbue Weapon is a pretty straightforward ability, and players should still benefit significantly from the damage boost.

Meditate is useful for quickly regaining Stamina and Magicka, while Mend Wounds provides "The Elder Scrolls Online" players with unique ways of healing their allies.

Accelerate is another active Psijic Order ability and what this does is provide the player with additional movement speed and a greater chance to dish out critical damage.

The Psijic Order line's passive abilities are similarly interesting.

Clairvoyance reduces the cost of Psijic Order abilities, while Concentrated Barrier gives players a damage shield if certain conditions are met.

Deliberation prevents players from taking too much damage when they are casting a Psijic Order ability, and See the Unseen makes it possible for members to interact with all the rifts present in Tamriel.

The Spell Orb is a damage-dealing ability that can be produced after players continually use Psijic Order abilities.

Lastly, members of the Psijic Order will have access to the ultimate ability known as Undo. When used, Undo will make it possible for players to step back in time and reset their stats to where they were at seconds ago.

For those interested, a new video shared by the developers features some of the Psijic Order's abilities being used.

It is also worth noting that the Psijic Order abilities can be leveled up and that players can continue to gain a higher rank in the order as they go through the accompanying questline.

"The Elder Scrolls Online" players will be able to join the Psijic Order as soon as the "Summerset" expansion goes live for PC and Mac on May 21. The expansion will be released for the PS4 and Xbox One on June 5.