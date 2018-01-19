Twitter courtesy of @TESOnline The 'Dragon Bones' DLC pack will be released sometime next month

The new "Dragon Bones" downloadable content pack that will be released for "The Elder Scrolls Online" contains two dungeons designed to challenge even the seasoned veterans.

Developers recently revealed more information about the new dungeons – Fang Lair and Scalecaller Peak – in separate preview posts.

Beginning with Fang Lair, although this city has been forgotten by time, it is going to be an interesting place for players to explore. Developers are using new techniques to create this dungeon, and those should enable players to explore this location without dealing with countless mid-dungeon loading screens. The experience of trekking through Fang Lair should become more enjoyable because of that.

To be clear though, Fang Lair is still not a place that is very welcoming to players. Lurking within the confines of this lair are numerous necromancers who belong to the group known as Blackmarrow, and they intend to prevent players from progressing any further.

If players are somehow able to make it past the Blackmarrow, they should be able to finally encounter the necromancer Orryn the Black. Players need to be very careful during their fight with Orryn, however, as he has reanimated the remains of the dragon Thurvokun to aid him.

Things are not going to be any easier for "Elder Scrolls Online" players when the time arrives for them to explore Scalecaller Peak.

Instead of necromancers, players will now have to somehow make their way through groups of cultists who worship the Daedric Prince Peryite. These cultists have conducted experiments within Scalecaller Peak, and these have led to the beasts inhabiting this dungeon becoming more powerful.

Waiting at the end of the dungeon is Zaan the Scalecaller, and she will be a formidable foe to deal with due in part to her possessing the Spellbreaker, a Daedric Artifact that came from Peryite.

"Elder Scrolls Online" players will be able to explore those two new dungeons as soon as the "Dragon Bones" DLC pack is released sometime in February.