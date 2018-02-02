'The Elder Scrolls Online' News: 'Dragon Bones' DLC Pack Coming to PC/Mac on Feb. 12

'Dragon Bones' will be released for PS4 and Xbox One on Feb. 27

Twitter courtesy of @TESOnline The 'Dragon Bones' DLC pack will add some interesting new enemies to 'The Elder Scrolls Online'

"The Dragon Bones" downloadable content pack is going to add several new features to "The Elder Scrolls Online." And now, developers have shared exactly when players will be able to download it.

Over on Twitter, developers announced that the aforementioned DLC pack will be released for the PC and Mac on Feb. 12, while PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will be able to download it starting Feb. 27.

The "Dragon Bones" add-on introduces two new dungeons to the game.

While exploring Fang Lair, players will have to be careful not to get lost within the Dwarven Ruins contained inside this location. Exploration is expected to be more seamless inside Fang Lair as developers have done away with mid-dungeon load screens. However, players are advised to keep track of where they are at all times.

Making the trek through Fang Lair more dangerous are the Blackmarrow necromancers and different kinds of reanimated creatures and specters.

If players are able to make it to the end of Fang Lair, they will have to then face Orryn the Black and his companion, the bone dragon Thurvokun.

The other dungeon that "The Elder Scrolls Online" players will soon be able to explore is named Scalecaller Peak.

Upon entering Scalecaller Peak, it will likely not take explorers long before they notice the eerie and unnatural glow that illuminates the dungeon's halls. Players should see that glow as a warning - a warning that dangerous Peryite cultists have taken up residence in this place. Also lurking inside this dungeon are Orzun the Foul-Smelling and Rinaerus the Rancid - formidable foes that need to be eliminated.

The big boss waiting for players at the summit of Scalecaller Peak is Zaan the Scalecaller. And with the Daedric artifact known as Spellbreaker in her hands, she will prove incredibly difficult to defeat.

"The Elder Scrolls Online" players can look forward to more DLC packs being released later this year.