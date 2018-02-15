Twitter courtesy of @TESOnline New dungeons and enemies are included in the 'Dragon Bones' DLC pack

The time has arrived for PC and Mac "The Elder Scrolls Online" players, as the "Dragon Bones" downloadable content pack is now live and ready for them to download.

The main features of this new DLC pack are two new dungeons – Fang Lair and Scalecaller Peak.

In a recent post on the game's official website, developers outlined the three methods players can use to find the aforementioned dungeons.

First off, players can just pull up their map, locate the new dungeons and teleport to them directly. They may also find the paths to Fang Lair and Scalecaller Peak using the Dungeon Finder tool. Lastly, players can first go to Bangkorai and look for Fang Lair while they are there, and if they want to visit Scalecaller Peak, they must first drop by Stormhaven.

Once players first set foot inside either Fang Lair or Scalecaller Peak, they will receive the Renegade Dragon Priest Mask.

In Fang Lair, "The Elder Scrolls Online" players will inevitably run into Blackmarrow necromancers and the undead creatures they have summoned to turn away those who would set foot inside the dungeon.

Should players manage to survive the attacks of the Blackmarrow necromancers, they will then have to deal with Orryn the Black who is also joined by the reanimated bone dragon Thurvokun.

Scalecaller Peak is no safer for players. Here, instead of necromancers, they will face Peryite cultists and all kinds of warped creatures.

Waiting at the end of the dungeon is Zaan the Scalecaller, and she will be wielding a Daedric artifact bestowed upon her by Peryite, the one simply known as the Spellbreaker.

Console players will be able to explore Fang Lair and Scalecaller Peak for themselves soon as well, as the "Dragon Bones" DLC pack will be released for the PS4 and Xbox One on Feb. 27.

More DLC packs are expected to be released for "The Elder Scrolls Online" later this year.