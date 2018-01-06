Two new dungeons known as Fang Lair and Scalecaller Peak

After dropping some clues and a little bit of hype building, developers have now revealed more information about the new "The Elder Scrolls Online" downloadable content pack known as "Dragon Bones."

The main features of the new DLC pack are two dungeons.

The first of these dungeons is the one named Fang Lair, a Dwarven ruin that serves as the makeshift home for a master necromancer. Joined by others, this master necromancer is working on a sinister plot, and it is one that involves the reanimation of a fallen dragon.

Beyond the necromancers, Fang Lair is also inhabited by plague-ridden ogres and sorcerers who are capable of using spells involving the undead. Spoiler alert, there is also an undead dragon that players will have to face in this dungeon, or at least the bones of one.

The other new dungeon coming to "The Elder Scrolls Online" via "Dragon Bones" is named Scalecaller Peak, and this one is home to a dead dragon of a different kind.

Within Scalecaller Peak, players will find cultists who were there to accomplish a vile objective – to release a plague that has the potential to devastate all of Tamriel. It is unclear, but there is a chance that the dead Dragon Priest buried in Scalecaller Peak may become involved in some way.

Of course, developers are not adding these new dungeons to the game just for the sake of giving players new challenges. They are offering rewards too.

New achievements, collectibles, items and even monster sets are waiting for players who can conquer these dungeons.

Players do not even need to complete a dungeon to earn something new, as they can obtain the Renegade Dragon Priest Mask just for entering either Fang Lair or Scalecaller Peak.

The "Dragon Bones" DLC pack is set to be released sometime in February.

Aside from "Dragon Bones," game director Matt Firor revealed previously that there are two more DLC packs coming this year, as well as a "full new Chapter" for the game.

More news about the additions coming to "The Elder Scrolls Online" should be made available soon.