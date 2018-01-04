Twitter courtesy of @TESOnline A teaser image for the new 'Dragon Bones' DLC pack coming to 'The Elder Scrolls Online'

Just before the end of 2017, director Matt Firor gave players some hints about the new features coming to "The Elder Scrolls Online" in 2018.

In a post that can be seen on the game's official website, Firor specifically mentioned that a new downloadable content pack was in the works, and it will be known as "Dragon Bones."

Firor provided some more details about this content pack, sharing that it was "dungeon-based" – two dungeons are expected to be included – and that it will also feature the Nords. The DLC pack will even reveal more about that particular region.

Over on Twitter, developers released a new image that seemingly features three dragon statues, which makes sense considering the DLC pack is named "Dragon Bones." Some fans are taking the image to mean something else, however.

There are fans now speculating that the image provided by the developers is a clue that the "Dragon Bones" DLC pack may bring Peryite to "The Elder Scrolls Online."

As seen in "The Elder Scrolls Wiki," Peryite is one of the Daedric Princes. He is said to be a powerful being who is also known as the Lord of Pestilence.

Peryite's appearance has also been described as "dragon-like," and that is likely why some fans quickly thought of him after that teaser image was released.

For now, Peryite being included in the "Dragon Bones" DLC pack has not been confirmed just yet, though with developers set to reveal more about the add-on very soon via an ESO Live special preview episode set for Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. EST, this matter is about to be cleared up.

In addition to the "Dragon Bones" DLC pack, developers are also planning to release a new update filled with quality of life improvements and additional features.

More news about "The Elder Scrolls Online" should be made available very soon.