Twitter courtesy of The Elder Scrolls Online More DLC packs, home-focused additions also coming to 'The Elder Scrolls Online' next year

2017 has been an important year for "The Elder Scrolls Online," and the upcoming year has a chance to be that way as well.

In a recent post on the game's official website, director Matt Firor teased some of the additions that are expected to be released next year, and there is one thing in particular that should be of great interest to long-time players.

According to Firor, one of the updates coming to the game next year will introduce a "long-awaited feature that everyone who cares about their characters' appearance will love."

Unsurprisingly, that teaser from Firor has worked to excite many members of the game's community.

More than a few players have already taken to Reddit to speculate about what this "long-awaited feature" could be, and it seems that many are hoping that this will be a transmogrification system.

A transmogrification system could allow "Elder Scrolls Online" players to alter the appearances of the items and pieces of equipment they own, which will effectively enable them to personalize their in-game avatars even further. For now though, it is unclear if the developers are planning to introduce a transmogrification system as comprehensive as that or even if they are indeed looking to add the system at all, though that feature can certainly be described as something players have been waiting for a long time to see.

Firor also talked about other additions coming in 2018, including home storage.

A new chapter for the game is on its way, as well as three additional downloadable content packs. One of the DLC packs will be known as "Dragon Bones" and it is going to be Nord-themed. Considering its name and theme, there is a chance that this DLC pack may involve the region of Skyrim.

More news about the additions coming to "The Elder Scrolls Online" should be made available soon.