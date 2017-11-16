'The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim' Review: Motion Controls Integrated Perfectly in Immersive RPG

The Elder Scrolls official website

Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" has received a lot of attention since it was released on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Recently, it made a landing on the Nintendo Switch, and fans are interested to know if it is worth it. Here is everything that the critics are saying about "Skyrim" on the Nintendo Switch.

According to a review from GameSpot, "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" on Nintendo's flagship console is still as interesting and rewarding as the original release of the game. Furthermore, it is considered as a solid port to add to the Nintendo Switch as it showcased minimal bugs, which were mostly there from the beginning. Other than that, the visuals and general feel of "Skyrim" on Nintendo Switch is smooth. The Amiibo functionality was integrated perfectly, and many were glad for the optional functionality.

On the other hand, the cons of "Skyrim" is that mods are not available for the Nintendo Switch. Furthermore, it would have been better if NPCs were given an update as they did feel like the dialogue and combat were recycled from the ones seen in 2011 when "Skyrim" was first released.

Meanwhile, IGN revealed that "Skyrim" on the Switch still makes it apparent that the game title may be dated. Regardless, for those who enjoy the franchise, the console is a perfect way to complete missions and campaigns on the go and immerse themselves into the world of "Skyrim" through the motion controls. Hopefully, Bethesda is going to release a remake of "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim," if only to maximize the features and technology that should be available today.

"Skyrim" was originally released in November 2011, and it was developed and published by Bethesda. It is an action role-playing game, which is now available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows PC.