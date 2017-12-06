'The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR' Patch News: Smooth Turning Now Available Following Fan Campaign

Youtube/Playstation The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim VR E3 trailer.

Since the release of "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR," fans have been clear with their demands to Bethesda: introduce the option for smooth turning to virtual reality title. Finally, after a massive fan campaign, the developer implemented the feature with the most recent update to the game.

Previously, the game's launch version used a mechanic know as snap-turning as part of its movement scheme. Also known as click-turning, it aimed to reduce the symptoms of simulation sickness experienced by some VR users.

However, the decision received a mixed reception due to the fact that some players don't suffer from simulation sickness. Some players found snap-turning distracting enough to break the immersion that is integral to the whole VR experience.

This led many players to create a campaign in order to fix the issue leading to the development team to work on introducing an option for smooth turning. With the arrival of Update 1.03, "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR" introduces the option for smooth turning.

Smooth turning is now available on PlayStation Move controllers along with an option to control rotation speed in a smooth rotation. An option to use a new set of crosshairs on the PS Move was also added for use when casting spells in the game.

Update 1.03 also implemented a number of bug fixes to the game such as issues with 2-handed weapons in left-hand mode and instances where a player's follower or other NPCs would block the user interface. The update also introduced improvements to Eagle Eye, blocking feedback, and summon spells targeting.

In a recent post on Reddit, Bethesda gave thanks to the community for its feedback and asks players to continue to report any issues they encounter. The developer also asked for additional comments that may improve the game's overall experience.

"The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR" is currently available for the PlayStation VR.