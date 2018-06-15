'The Elder Scrolls VI' Rumors: Next Installment in the Series Could Bypass Current-Gen Consoles

Devs bringing to life their vision for the upcoming game will 'take time,' according to Bethesda's Todd Howard

YouTube/Bethesda Softworks 'The Elder Scrolls VI' was officially announced at E3 this year

The first glimpse of "The Elder Scrolls VI" was finally shared by the folks at Bethesda Game Studios at this year's E3.

Now, even though the developers at Bethesda Game Studios have developed a habit of releasing a game within a year of when it is was first officially unveiled, which is what happened with "Skyrim" and "Fallout 4" and what they intend to do with "Fallout 76," the same pattern is not expected to be followed with the new "Elder Scrolls" game.

If anything, multiple years may go by before this new entry in the high-fantasy RPG series is released.

Speaking recently to Gamespot, Bethesda Game Studios' creative director Todd Howard said that he already knows the release date for the eagerly anticipated but he, unsurprisingly, opted against revealing what it is. He added, "I would be foolish to say it."

Still, even if Howard withheld the exact date of the game's arrival, he did offer some clues hinting that it is still far from being ready.

For instance, he revealed that the game was still in the "very early" stages of development and that while he and the other developers already know what they want it to be, realizing that vision is going to "take time."

Howard also hinted that they need more technology and other things to make the sequel that the series "deserves."

There's a separate article from Gamespot that could offer another clue related to how far away from being ready for release "The Elder Scrolls VI" truly is.

While discussing another E3 2018 announcement, the new IP known as "Starfield," Howard shared that while he isn't sure if they will need to leave the current generation of consoles behind for that game, he is "willing" to do that.

The exact timeline for Bethesda Game Studios' new releases remains unknown after "Fallout 76," but previous comments shared by the company's senior vice president of global marketing and communications Pete Hines, would suggest that the new "Elder Scrolls" game is waiting in line behind both the new "Fallout" title and "Starfield."

Taking everything that has been broadcast to the public by Bethesda, it certainly seems that there's a chance that the new "Elder Scrolls" is not just years away, it may be a console generation away, too.

Nothing is official for now, and perhaps there's still a way for current-gen consoles to handle "Starfield" and the new "Elder Scrolls" when those titles eventually become ready for release, but the talk of needing technology from Bethesda is hinting that the examples of hardware on the market right now just aren't powerful enough.

Some Bethesda fans may be disappointed to hear that the new titles could miss out on this current generation, but on the bright side, maybe the additional development time and the eventual release of new technology could lead to the creation of more polished, technically impressive and visually-stunning games.

"The Elder Scrolls VI" may still be years away from being released, but fans may accept that if it turns out to be more than worth the wait.