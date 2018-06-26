'The Elder Scrolls VI' Rumors: The Case For and Against Hammerfell Being the Main Setting

YouTube/Bethesda Softworks "The Elder Scrolls VI" was officially announced at E3 this year

Ever since Bethesda officially announced "The Elder Scrolls VI" at E3, fans have been looking for any clue which could be hinting at where the eagerly anticipated game will be set.

Thus far, the most compelling clues that could be hinting at the setting that are available currently can be seen in the teaser trailer the developers provided for the game.

Gamer Professionals' Shawn Case looked closely through the trailer for any clues pertaining to a possible setting, and upon doing so, he came to the conclusion that Hammerfell would be the main setting.

First off, Case points to the way the perspective in the teaser shifts from snow-covered terrain, which could be border areas of Skyrim, to a place southwest of that region. Case notes that the two locations that could come after Skyrim in the teaser are the small region of High Rock and the large province of Hammerfell.

Case then draws attention to what he sees as the crumbled remains of a tower or hold that can be seen in the trailer, and suggests that this could be Azra's Crossing because it appears to be located next to a huge crater.

Azra's Crossing is a town located near the Hammerfell and High Rock border.

Case highlights one more possible location that could be in the trailer, which he thinks is the city of Satakalaam. Unlike Azra's Crossing, Satakalaam is associated only with Hammerfell.

Because the locations Case refers to are not clearly seen in the teaser, it's difficult to definitively say that they are going to be included in "The Elder Scrolls VI" and also that the game's main setting will indeed be the province of Hammerfell, but at the very least, the possible clues pointed out are interesting enough to keep in mind.

Still, there is one big reason why the developers could opt not to feature Hammerfell as the main region of the game.

As some fans may remember, there was a game released way back in 1998 which was named "The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard." The main setting of that game is Stros M'Kai, an island territory located in Hammerfell.

Would the developers really decide to reuse a region that has served as a major setting for an earlier game in the series? It's possible, but considering how many different provinces and regions remain unexplored in Tamriel, it makes sense to go with those locations first.

Unfortunately, the developers are unlikely to officially reveal the main setting of "The Elder Scrolls VI" for a good while longer, so fans will just have to continue looking for more clues regarding this matter.