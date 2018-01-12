The Emotional Cruelty of Abortion

New research reveals the reasons why most women make the difficult decision to have an abortion and chronicles the struggles they face afterward.

The Journal of American Physicians & Surgeons recently published a study titled "Women Who Suffered Emotionally From Abortion: A Qualitative Synthesis of Their Experiences" by Priscilla K. Coleman, a professor at Bowling Green State University. The study, which surveyed 987 post-abortive women, was done to develop better pre- and post-abortion counseling practices.

