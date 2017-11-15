'The End Is Nigh' Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

Steam/The End Is Nigh

The Nintendo Switch version for "The End Is Nigh" is going to be released on Dec. 12, 2017. This is according to developers Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel who announced the game's launch date via Twitter.

Described as a spiritual successor to McMillen's previous platformer "Super Meat Boy," the game was released on July 12, 2017, on Microsoft Windows via Steam. It was also announced that it will also make its way to the PlayStation 4 and the Switch and after five months, the Switch version is finally here.

The game puts players in control of a blob-like creature named Ash. Having received a letter explaining his current situation and the state of the world, he must conquer various platforming challenges in the game's post-apocalyptic setting.

"The End Is Nigh" is divided into over 600 single-screen interconnected levels which form 12 chapters. The goal of the game is to clear the platforming challenges of each screen and proceed to the next. In addition to the main quest, the game also features hidden mini-games, achievements, as well as collectibles.

Development of the game began following a hackathon for video games referred to as a "game jam" in December 2016. Participants are made up of programmers, game designers, artists, writers, and others in game development-related fields, among them McMillen and Glaiel. Both men worked on the game for a few months announcing it just prior to being released.

The game received mostly favorable reviews with the majority of the praised directed at its challenging nature and its emphasis on exploration with some critics also praising the game's design. McMillen said that "The End Is Nigh" is the largest game, level-wise, that he's worked on and embodies the aspects of all his past work.

And speaking of past work, following the game's release this December, McMillen's game "Super Meat Boy Forever" will be coming to Switch next year, adding another indie title to the Nintendo Switch's ever-expanding library.