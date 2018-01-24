'The End of the F***ing World' Season 2 News: Series Creator Talks Potential Sequel

(Photo: Facebook/TEOTFWNetflix) Featured is a promotional image for the hit Netflix series, "The End of the F***ing World."

Creator Jonathan Entwistle is considering a follow-up to the hit series, "The End of the F***ing World."

The British dark comedy-drama may be one of the hottest shows on Netflix right now, but it still has not been picked up for a second run. While viewers wait for an announcement from the streaming platform, Entwistle recently said the team behind the show are now exploring ways to continue its story.

"We're looking at what the people who loved the show are saying, to see how we can unpack that and how we could continue the tone of the show," he told Thrillist. "Because I think that is so crucial."

He added, "For me, it's about James and Alyssa — and I think that's what people have connected with. I think a season two would have to involve James and Alyssa somehow. I just love the world of them out there on the road, doing something in a weird world. So for me, any story that we expand keeps them out there somewhere."

Female lead Jessica Barden spoke with W Magazine last week and she offered some storyline suggestions for season 2. According to the actress, the two main characters "could go on another road trip" and meet up with drag queens. She also said it "would be amazing" if RuPaul could make an appearance on the series.

Adapted from the popular Charles Forsman graphic novel of the same name, the Netflix series follows teenagers James (Alex Lawther) and Alyssa (Barden). James is a self-proclaimed psychopath while Alyssa is a foul-mouthed rebel who wants to move away from her boring life. The duo embarks on a roadtrip as they search for a better life together.

"The End of the F***ing World" season 1 can now be streamed on Netflix. The streaming platform has yet to officially renew the series for a second installment.