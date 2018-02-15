'The Equalizer 2' Release Date News: Moved to Earlier Premiere Date

Facebook/TheEqualizerMovie A screenshot of the film "The Equalizer," featuring Denzel Washington

The release date of the action film sequel "The Equalizer 2" has recently been moved to an earlier date.

According to reports, the original release date of the Denzel Washington starring film was slated for an Aug. 3 release, but is now changed to July 20, roughly a couple of weeks earlier than intended. This date marks as the third time that Sony has moved the release date of "The Equalizer 2," which at one point targeted for a September release.

It is speculated that the numerous changes depended on the movies that the Antoine Fuqua directed sequel will be competing with. For July 20, the top competitor for the film would be "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," which is projected to be the only movie that could stand in the way of earning significant figures at the box-office for "The Equalizer 2" since it has been a decade since the original film was released. Another potentially formidable competition would be "Mile 22," another action flick starring Mark Wahlberg and mixed martial arts superstar Ronda Rousey.

When the first film was released back in 2014, it received mixed reviews from film critics. However, it still earned decently enough at the box-office, thanks to Washington's portrayal as the film's protagonist and impressive action sequences. The movie made about $200 million across the globe, which is enough for the producers to give the green light for a sequel.

For the upcoming sequel, Washington, who plays Robert McCall, will be joined by Ashton Sanders, who will be playing an undisclosed character. Sanders' character is suspected to form a bond with the usually lone McCall, and audiences will get to see how their relationship comes to fruition in the upcoming sequel.

Sanders is a young up-and-coming actor who is probably best known for his role in the Oscar awarded film "Moonlight," which was directed by Barry Jenkins. Additionally, Sanders was also part of the critically acclaimed film "Straight Outta Compton."