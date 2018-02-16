'The Evil Within 2' Update: Horror Game Gets Official First-Person Mode

Bethesda Experience horror from a new perspective as "The Evil Within 2" gets an official first-person mode.

Get ready to experience a world of fear from a new perspective as Bethesda adds an official first-person mode to its survival horror game "The Evil Within 2."

Announced on the game's official Steam page and sent out as a part of the 1.04 update, this option will change the game's perspective from third-person to first-person, making it a much more harrowing experience. No longer will players feel safe using their camera to check their surroundings without actually moving, now they must commit to peeking around the corner or looking behind them less they want to get caught unaware. To promote this new mode, Bethesda also released a short gameplay teaser showcasing how the game looks from this new point of view.

Released in October 2017, "The Evil Within 2" is the direct sequel to Betheda's 2014 horror game. While it was not directed by "Resident Evil" creator Shinji Mikami, he still had a hand in the game's development as a producer and supervisor.

Taking place three years after the events of the original, players once again take on the role of Detective Sebastian Castellanos as he tries to uncover the truth about his daughter's death. With the help of Agent Juli Kidman, Castellanos must once again dive into STEM and face its nightmarish horrors in order to save his family.

Upon release, the game got a generally favorable reception. Overall, many outlets found the game to be a fun romp, but not without its problems, most of which point to the dull open world that the sequel implemented as well as the slightly more emphasized focus on combat, which takes away some of the fear and horror of the game. But despite these issues, many agreed that it was still a game worth playing through and experiencing at least once.

Will the new first-person mode be enough to get people to return to the game? It will definitely help in giving it a more frightening atmosphere that might satisfy those looking for a good scare.