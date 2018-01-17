'The Expendables 4' Movie News: Sylvester Stallone Will Return, Teases New Faces

(Photo: Reuters/Yves Herman) (L-R) Cast members Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Ronda Rousey, Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes pose on a tank as they arrive on the Croisette to promote the film "The Expendables 3" during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 18, 2014.

It looks like Sylvester Stallone is not out of "The Expendables" franchise just yet.

The actor has taken to Instagram to tease his inclusion in the highly anticipated "The Expendables 4" by posting a still from the earlier films featuring himself as the infamous Barney Ross and Jason Statham as Lee Christmas.

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Jan 12, 2018 at 10:12am PST

He put the caption:

Just when you thought it was safe to go outside...They're coming back!

The second image features his character once again and this time, he confirmed in the caption that he will be back with "The Expendables 4" with the original group and possibly some new faces.

Barney will be back! Plus the crew and a couple new members...

Fans were quick to throw in their suggestions with many of them looking forward to see Jackie Chan, Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan and Michael Pare in the crew.

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Jan 13, 2018 at 2:07pm PST

Others hope to see Sandra Bullock and Sigourney Weaver in action in "The Expendables 4" as well. Whoever the new recruits will be, it looks like Stallone will be there to be part of the mayhem.

It was last year when reports about the actor leaving the franchise came to light. Stallone reportedly left the series because he was against series producer Avi Lerner's creative vision for the fourth installment.

The actor was specifically unhappy with the script developed for "The Expendables 4" as well as the director picked for the film. However, it looks like all this has been settled already.

In light of the development, Lerner expressed that he is adamant in working something out to have Stallone back on board. He said at that time:

I don't think it's over, but write whatever you want. In my opinion, it's not dead.

Thankfully, it looks like fans will not have to worry about Stallone sitting out "The Expendables 4" just yet.