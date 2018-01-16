'The Expendables 4' News: Sylvester Stallone Teases Movie On Instagram

REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay / Files Actors (L-R) Antonio Banderas, Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes and Kellan Lutz pose on the red carpet for the German premiere of ''The Expendables 3'' in the western German city of Cologne August 6, 2014.

After much speculation, Sylvester Stallone has finally confirmed that "The Expendables 4" will be making its way to theaters. No release date has been set for the film although the fact that Stallone himself announced the fourth installment will in fact happen is probably enough for fans.

Stallone surprised everyone with an Instagram post featuring himself as Barney Ross and Jason Statham as Lee Christmas with the caption: "Just when you thought it was safe to go outside...They're coming back!"

Another post also features an image of Stallone's Barney Ross, with the actor writing, "BARNEY WILL BE BACK! PLUS THE CREW AND A COUPLE NEW MEMBERS...."

Last year, reports surfaced suggesting that the 71-year old actor had left the franchise due to creative disagreements with series producer Avi Lerner. This eventually led to many thinking that "The Expendables 3" was the last film in the franchise especially after fellow actor Arnold Schwarzenegger said he wouldn't return to the franchise without Stallone.

However, Lerner also said at the time that he still believed something could be worked out to bring Stallone back on board. With this recent announcement from Stallone, it seems that the two did work something out.

Not much is known about "The Expendables 4" particularly the cast with the only exceptions are the ones featured in Stallone's post and of course, Stallone himself. Mel Gibson's character Conrad Stonebanks was also killed in the last film which means he will also be absent for the film.

There is a big chance that the film will be the last in the franchise though given the massive drop between the last two "Expendables" film. Beginning with global earnings of $274.4 million for the first "Expendables," "The Expendables 2" made a franchise high of nearly $315 million globally in 2012, but plunged with The "Expendables 3" in 2014 with a worldwide take of $214.6 million. That being said, unless "The Expendables 4" rakes in more than the third installment, it would be very surprising to see a fifth film come into fruition.