'The Expendables 4' to Start Filming This Summer, Says Randy Couture

Reuters/Yves Herman (L-R) Cast members Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Ronda Rousey, Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes pose on a tank as they arrive on the Croisette to promote the film "The Expendables 3" during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014.

Following the success of the first three "Expendables" movies, many are looking forward to the release of the fourth movie. Now, a new update reveals that if everything goes well, "The Expendables 4" could begin filming this summer.

Earlier this week, "The Expendables" star Randy Couture revealed that filming for the fourth installment of the franchise is scheduled to begin in August. Although the studio behind the film has yet to confirm anything about its cast, it looks like Couture is set to reprise his role in the fourth film and will reunite with Sylvester Stallone and the gang.

For the past several months, "The Expendables 4" has hit a lot of snags in its development, especially after Stallone had a few disagreements with producer Avi Lerner. According to last year's reports, the actor and the producer had disagreements over the direction of the next film, leading to the project being delayed.

With Couture announcing the summer production start of "The Expendables 4," it looks like the project is finally back on track. "I'm excited about 'Expendables 4.' Right now, we're scheduled to start filming in August and hopefully we're able to stay on schedule. It sounds like we're coming back to Bulgaria, which is exciting. I've spent a lot of time in Sofia and Varna and I'm excited to come back. I love the people there, I love the food and I'm excited to come back," he said.

Now that the people behind the film have apparently worked things out, it's only a matter of time before the producers of the film finally announce when "Expendables 4" will hit theaters. The project currently does not have a director yet, but fans can expect an announcement to arrive in the next few months.

"The Expendables" franchise stars Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Couture, Terry Crews, Mel Gibson, Bruce Willis, Schwarzenegger and a lot more.