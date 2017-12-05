(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson poses after putting his hands in cement during his hand and footprints ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in celebration of his new movie "San Andreas," in Hollywood, California, May 19, 2015.

Dwayne Johnson promises "a lot of surprises" in the upcoming "The Fast and the Furious" spinoff centered on his character Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw played by Jason Statham.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Rock revealed that it was only after "The Fast and the Furious 8" that it was determined the spinoff will follow Hobbs and Shaw despite the project brewing for five years now.

It's been a challenging process because I feel like my intention from day one, when I first joined the cast, was to hopefully come in, have fun, and create a character that people will hopefully like and try to elevate the franchise. But in the process of elevating the franchise, I have always thought that in order for this to have real longevity and legs, we should spin out and create characters that can live on their own.

One person who will disagree on him with that is his "The Fast and the Furious" co-star Tyrese Gibson, who has publicly slammed Johnson for doing the spinoff, which he believes will just hold off the franchise.

Gibson went on a tirade about it on his social media, threatening to back out from the series and never to work with Johnson if the "The Fast and the Furious" spinoff pushes through. It was only recently that he decided to stop and backtracked his statements.

Johnson, on the other hand, says that he has no time for such:

At the end of the day, the only thing I want to do is make a great movie for the fans. I never ever get wrapped up in the sludge of the bulls — that can be connected at times to a franchise. So I never get dragged into it. I never respond to any of that.

"The Fast and the Furious" veteran Chris Morgan will write the script for the spinoff. Johnson says that "big stars" are interested in joining the cast.

"The Fast and the Furious" spinoff will be out July 26, 2019 and will be followed by "The Fast and the Furious 9" on April 10, 2020.