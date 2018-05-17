The Five Most Eagerly Anticipated Games of E3 2018

In less than a month the gaming industry will descend upon the Los Angeles Convention Center and proceed to dazzle gamers all over the world with the newest titles and tons of other surprises.

E3 is the biggest event on the gaming calendar, and just like in years past, fans have high expectations for the 2018 edition of the extravaganza.

For this year, at least, the heavy hitters are expected to hold off on releasing any new pieces of hardware, so the focus will likely be firmly placed on the games.

Listed below are the five eagerly anticipated titles that could blow gamers away at E3 2018.

5. "Crackdown 3" – Xbox One, PC

Xbox official website A look at New Providence, the main setting of 'Crackdown 3'

Fans of the series have known about "Crackdown 3" dating all the way back to 2014, and every E3 since then, they have wished to hear a final release date finally get attached to it.

That hasn't happened yet, but with a tentative release window set for later this year, E3 2018 may finally deliver that highly sought after tidbit of information.

Probably the main selling point of "Crackdown 3" is its destructible open world that will be able to host numerous players.

Fans expect this upcoming game to deliver plenty of chaotic fun and they are looking forward to seeing more of it at E3.

4. "Death Stranding" – PS4

YouTube courtesy of PlayStation A look at the mysterious PS4 game known as 'Death Stranding'

There are only a few things gamers know about "Death Stranding." It is an action game, it is directed by famed game designer Hideo Kojima, and it will feature contributions from actors Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen and director Guillermo Del Toro.

Ask anyone to actually describe what players will do in the game, though, and what goals are going to be set, and they will likely struggle to come up with specific details.

As excited as gamers may be to learn about when this Kojima Productions' offering may arrive, they may just settle for understanding what kind of experience they will be in for.

If nothing else, Kojima has certainly created something special, and it's going to be put on full display at E3.

3. "Kingdom Hearts 3" – PS4, Xbox One

Twitter courtesy of @KINGDOMHEARTS Sora is the main protagonist of 'Kingdom Hearts 3'

"Kingdom Hearts 3" made its official debut back at E3 2013. Nearly five years later and the game is still not out yet, and that will likely not change between now and next month.

All that said, it's clear that the developers are finally getting close, and all those gorgeous Disney-inspired worlds are starting to round into form.

The game is already due out this year, but exactly when still remains unclear.

Maybe five years after its initial reveal, developers will finally say when "Kingdom Hearts 3" will hit stores.

2. "Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros (working title)" – Nintendo Switch

YouTube courtesy of Super Smash Bros. 'Splatoon's' Inklings, Mario and Link will be featured inside the 'Super Smash Bros.' game

The internet exploded with glee on March 8 earlier this year. That was the date that Nintendo officially confirmed that, yes, "Super Smash Bros" is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The series' popularity is such that even a trailer that barely goes over a minute can be the source of such immense hype and excitement.

Not much has been revealed about the game beyond a few characters, though E3 seems like the perfect time to introduce fans to a few more roster members.

1. Bethesda Game Studios' next project

Facebook courtesy of Bethesda Fans are waiting to hear what the developers at Bethesda will announce next

When Bethesda Game Studios is working on a project, gamers tend to take notice, and more often than not they try to do more than that.

They look for any clues that may be hidden in games and search online for potential leaks.

Bethesda Game Studios has developed a reputation for delivering epic adventures, so fans are understandably curious about what they have in the works currently.

It sure seems like the time is right for those developers to bring something new to E3, and fans are already waiting with great anticipation for whatever that could be.