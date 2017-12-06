The CW released "The Flash" deleted honeymoon scene in time for the show's airing of its midseason finale on Tuesday, Dec. 5. The clip revealed that "Stranger Things" had something to do with Barry/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) cutting short their Bali getaway, albeit indirectly.

Facebook/CWTheFlash Barry and Iris could not enjoy their honeymoon in a deleted scene on "The Flash."

The short scene opens with Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) taking charge of S.T.A.R. Labs while The Flash was on his honeymoon with his beloved. Since Dibny is so sure that there are no potential threats, he thought he'll watch "Stranger Things" instead.

Dibny, however, accidentally presses the wrong button before he could enjoy the Netflix hit show. The Level 11 alarm sounds off and immediately, The Flash speeds back to the lab with Iris.

Naturally, Iris is furious about the unnecessary interruption to what was supposed to be a special time, especially since Nazis also interrupted their wedding in a previous episode that became part of the Arrowverse crossover. Iris goes off on Dibny for ruining their honeymoon, while Barry tells Dibny running on flip-flops at top speed wasn't easy.

"The Flash" deleted honeymoon scene wasn't included in the actual midseason finale episode because it didn't jive with Barry facing off with Devoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands). Unlike previous battles that usually involved brawns and physical power, this encounter involved the will and the mind.

The Thinker planned on killing The Flash, but not before he taught the superhero some life lessons now that he's a married man. Meanwhile, Amunet (Katie Sackhoff) to kidnap Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker). The team could not figure out who to rescue first with both The Flash and Caitlin trapped with the villains.

"The Flash" takes a break for a few weeks for the holidays. The show will return on The CW on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 with a new episode at 8:00 p.m. EST.